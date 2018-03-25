One in critical condition, two others with significant injuries following head-on accident in Conway

Horry County Fire Rescue is currently working to rescue one patient from a vehicle following a head-on accident in Conway, according to tweets from HCFR. The accident happened on Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road. HCFR reports three patients, and one person is currently trapped. A medical helicopter has been requested.More >>
Authorities say the mother of a baby has been charged with assault after hitting a man in the face in a South Carolina restaurant when he complained about her baby crying for 30 minutes.More >>
A State Constable was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting occurred around 11:10 Saturday night on Waverly Avenue, near Sunset Drive.More >>
One person was killed and another injured following a head-on accident Saturday night in Loris, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 10:10 Saturday night on Highway 701.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
