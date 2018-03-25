One in critical condition, two others with significant injuries following head-on accident in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue transported three patients to the hospital following a head-on accident in Conway, according to tweets from HCFR.

The accident happened on Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road.

One patient had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two additional patients were transported with significant injuries.

A medical helicopter was requested, but later disregarded.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE to MVC at OLD REAVES FERRY RD / BEAR BLUFF RD. 1 confirmed trapped, Medical Helicopter requested. Still an active incident. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.