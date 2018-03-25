One in critical condition, two others with significant injuries - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One in critical condition, two others with significant injuries following head-on accident in Conway

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue transported three patients to the hospital following a head-on accident in Conway, according to tweets from HCFR.

The accident happened on Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road.

One patient had to be extricated and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two additional patients were transported with significant injuries. 

A medical helicopter was requested, but later disregarded. 

