One killed, one injured following head-on collision in Loris

One killed, one injured following head-on collision in Loris

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LORIS, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and another injured following a head-on accident Saturday night in Loris, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 10:10 Saturday night on Highway 701.

A Toyota 4-door was traveling south on Highway 701 when it crossed over the center line, striking a sport utility vehicle traveling north.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as 51-year-old Tonie Lee Smith, was not wearing a seat belt as was killed as a result of the accident.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No charges are to be filed in this case, as the at fault driver was the victim, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.


