One killed, one injured following head-on collision in Loris

A State Constable was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting occurred around 11:10 Saturday night on Waverly Avenue, near Sunset Drive.More >>
One person was killed and another injured following a head-on accident Saturday night in Loris, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 10:10 Saturday night on Highway 701.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
Hundreds of people showed up to Market Common Saturday morning to take part in the March For Our Lives. March For Our Lives events went on all over the country as well. Protestors gathered with signs to express their disapproval of current gun laws. People at the march said they want lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws that would make mass shootings less likely to happen.More >>
An inmate at J. Rueben Long Detention center has died after being found unresponsive Friday night, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office. The release states 25-year-old Christopher Martin Bennett was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:15 Friday night.More >>
For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
