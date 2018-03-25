SLED investigating state constable involved shooting in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

SLED investigating state constable involved shooting in Florence

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A State Constable was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.  

The shooting occurred around 11:10 Saturday night on Waverly Avenue, near Sunset Drive during a traffic stop. 

SLED is currently investigating this incident.

A statement from Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, states a State Constable, “who was on a traffic stop with a Florence Police Department officer, discharged his firearm striking the driver of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and admitted for treatment.”

Florence Police Chief Heidler contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct a full investigation.

No Florence Police Officer discharged a weapon during this incident.

“Class I South Carolina State Constables are unpaid law enforcement volunteers who are regulated by SLED and meet the same law enforcement training certification standards as a full time Class I police officer. The Class I constable involved in last night’s incident, has worked periodically with the Florence Police Department for the past four years,” according to Mayor Wukela.

“As the Mayor of the City of Florence, I want to assure the public that I am satisfied that the City of Florence police officers performed their jobs properly and I am confident that SLED will investigate fully and fairly.”

WMBF News Reporter Ian Klein is working on this story today and will have more information on WMBF News at 6:00 and 11:00. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    SLED investigating state constable involved shooting in Florence

    SLED investigating state constable involved shooting in Florence

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-03-25 14:01:42 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A State Constable was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.   The shooting occurred around 11:10 Saturday night on Waverly Avenue, near Sunset Drive. 

    More >>

    A State Constable was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.   The shooting occurred around 11:10 Saturday night on Waverly Avenue, near Sunset Drive. 

    More >>

  • One killed, one injured following head-on collision in Loris

    One killed, one injured following head-on collision in Loris

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:46:24 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    One person was killed and another injured following a head-on accident Saturday night in Loris, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 10:10 Saturday night on Highway 701.

    More >>

    One person was killed and another injured following a head-on accident Saturday night in Loris, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 10:10 Saturday night on Highway 701.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Victim identified after deadly shooting in Longs Sunday morning

    Victim identified after deadly shooting in Longs Sunday morning

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:42:49 GMT
    (Source: HCPD Twitter)(Source: HCPD Twitter)

    A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene. 

    More >>

    A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly