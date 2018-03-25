SLED investigating state constable involved shooting in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A State Constable was involved in a shooting Saturday night in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 11:10 Saturday night on Waverly Avenue, near Sunset Drive during a traffic stop.

SLED is currently investigating this incident.

A statement from Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, states a State Constable, “who was on a traffic stop with a Florence Police Department officer, discharged his firearm striking the driver of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and admitted for treatment.”

Florence Police Chief Heidler contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct a full investigation.

No Florence Police Officer discharged a weapon during this incident.

“Class I South Carolina State Constables are unpaid law enforcement volunteers who are regulated by SLED and meet the same law enforcement training certification standards as a full time Class I police officer. The Class I constable involved in last night’s incident, has worked periodically with the Florence Police Department for the past four years,” according to Mayor Wukela.

“As the Mayor of the City of Florence, I want to assure the public that I am satisfied that the City of Florence police officers performed their jobs properly and I am confident that SLED will investigate fully and fairly.”

WMBF News Reporter Ian Klein is working on this story today and will have more information on WMBF News at 6:00 and 11:00.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.