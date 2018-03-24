FIRST ALERT: Dreary and cold Sunday ahead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Dreary and cold Sunday ahead

Rain chances through the rest of the weekend Rain chances through the rest of the weekend
Showers likely early Sunday morning Showers likely early Sunday morning
7 AM Sunday Radar and temperatures 7 AM Sunday Radar and temperatures
10 AM Sunday showers winding down. 10 AM Sunday showers winding down.
Sunday Afternoon still cloudy and cold. Sunday Afternoon still cloudy and cold.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances return tonight with temperatures tumbling through tomorrow.

This evening will remain dry, but the rain chances increase into the early morning hours on Sunday, likely before dawn. By the time 7AM rolls around, most of the steady rain will have moved off shore, leaving us with lingering scattered showers through about 11AM. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cold. Highs Sunday will likely be near 50 in the morning and mid 40s through the afternoon.

Sunday night, skies will clear, allowing for even colder start to Monday morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Monday afternoon only rebounds with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. A repeat of Monday's forecast for Tuesday where highs again come up just shy of 60. 

Spring-like weather finally arrives by Wednesday. We'll likely see more afternoon highs in the 70s through the second half of the week.

    Victim identified after deadly shooting in Longs Sunday morning

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:42:49 GMT
    (Source: HCPD Twitter)(Source: HCPD Twitter)

    A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene. 

  • Hundreds gather at Market Common for March For Our Lives

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:50 GMT
    Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)
    Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

    Hundreds of people showed up to Market Common Saturday morning to take part in the March For Our Lives. March For Our Lives events went on all over the country as well. Protestors gathered with signs to express their disapproval of current gun laws. People at the march said they want lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws that would make mass shootings less likely to happen.

  • Inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center dies after being found unresponsive in cell

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-03-24 17:19:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An inmate at J. Rueben Long Detention center has died after being found unresponsive Friday night, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.  The release states 25-year-old Christopher Martin Bennett was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:15 Friday night. 

