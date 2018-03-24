FIRST ALERT: Dreary and cold Sunday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances return tonight with temperatures tumbling through tomorrow.

This evening will remain dry, but the rain chances increase into the early morning hours on Sunday, likely before dawn. By the time 7AM rolls around, most of the steady rain will have moved off shore, leaving us with lingering scattered showers through about 11AM. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cold. Highs Sunday will likely be near 50 in the morning and mid 40s through the afternoon.

Sunday night, skies will clear, allowing for even colder start to Monday morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Monday afternoon only rebounds with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. A repeat of Monday's forecast for Tuesday where highs again come up just shy of 60.

Spring-like weather finally arrives by Wednesday. We'll likely see more afternoon highs in the 70s through the second half of the week.