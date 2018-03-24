Hundreds gather at Market Common for March For Our Lives

Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of people showed up to Market Common Saturday morning to take part in the March For Our Lives.

March For Our Lives events went on all over the country as well.

Protestors gathered with signs to express their disapproval of current gun laws. People at the march said they want lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws that would make mass shootings less likely to happen.

One of the organizers for the event was Ryan Thompson. He’s a senior at St. James High School. He says he wanted to help put the event on to show lawmakers he and other people are not okay with gun violence.

“We’re just tired of students not being able to go to school and feeling safe or going to a movie theater and feeling safe or going to a concert,” Thompson said. “It just shows that enough is enough and something needs to happen.”

Chris Finn, a father of two, also attended the march. He says he can’t drop his kids off at school without being worried anymore.

“You’re at the point now where you think about it all the time wherever you are,” Finn said. “You’re always looking. Always on edge. It’s not really a great feeling to have.”

The march started in front of Market Common’s movie theater and made its way across Farrow Parkway and around the lake.

