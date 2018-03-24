Hundreds gather at Market Common for March For Our Lives

Hundreds of people showed up to Market Common Saturday morning to take part in the March For Our Lives. March For Our Lives events went on all over the country as well. Protestors gathered with signs to express their disapproval of current gun laws. People at the march said they want lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws that would make mass shootings less likely to happen.More >>
An inmate at J. Rueben Long Detention center has died after being found unresponsive Friday night, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office. The release states 25-year-old Christopher Martin Bennett was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:15 Friday night.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
In today’s world, it’s hard to watch television, use your phone, or even walk outside without seeing all the negative that goes on in the world. The hardest part is turning those negatives into positives – life lessons even. A country music artist – that you may recognize from NBC’s The Voice – is using his platform to encourage kids to do just that.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an employee of a boardwalk restaurant said someone broke into the eatery this week just to cook food.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
