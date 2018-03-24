Hundreds gather at Market Common for March For Our Lives - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hundreds gather at Market Common for March For Our Lives

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of people showed up to Market Common Saturday morning to take part in the March For Our Lives.

March For Our Lives events went on all over the country as well.

Protestors gathered with signs to express their disapproval of current gun laws. People at the march said they want lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws that would make mass shootings less likely to happen.

One of the organizers for the event was Ryan Thompson. He’s a senior at St. James High School. He says he wanted to help put the event on to show lawmakers he and other people are not okay with gun violence.

“We’re just tired of students not being able to go to school and feeling safe or going to a movie theater and feeling safe or going to a concert,” Thompson said. “It just shows that enough is enough and something needs to happen.”

Chris Finn, a father of two, also attended the march. He says he can’t drop his kids off at school without being worried anymore.

“You’re at the point now where you think about it all the time wherever you are,” Finn said. “You’re always looking. Always on edge. It’s not really a great feeling to have.”

The march started in front of Market Common’s movie theater and made its way across Farrow Parkway and around the lake.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds gather at Market Common for March For Our Lives

    Hundreds gather at Market Common for March For Our Lives

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:50 GMT
    Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)
    Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)Hundreds of protesters wanted politicians to know they're not okay with gun violence. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

    Hundreds of people showed up to Market Common Saturday morning to take part in the March For Our Lives. March For Our Lives events went on all over the country as well. Protestors gathered with signs to express their disapproval of current gun laws. People at the march said they want lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws that would make mass shootings less likely to happen.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people showed up to Market Common Saturday morning to take part in the March For Our Lives. March For Our Lives events went on all over the country as well. Protestors gathered with signs to express their disapproval of current gun laws. People at the march said they want lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws that would make mass shootings less likely to happen.

    More >>

  • Inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center dies after being found unresponsive in cell

    Inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center dies after being found unresponsive in cell

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-03-24 17:19:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An inmate at J. Rueben Long Detention center has died after being found unresponsive Friday night, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.  The release states 25-year-old Christopher Martin Bennett was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:15 Friday night. 

    More >>

    An inmate at J. Rueben Long Detention center has died after being found unresponsive Friday night, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.  The release states 25-year-old Christopher Martin Bennett was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:15 Friday night. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    One dead after early morning shooting in Longs

    One dead after early morning shooting in Longs

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-24 15:51:06 GMT
    (Source: HCPD Twitter)(Source: HCPD Twitter)

    A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene. 

    More >>

    A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly