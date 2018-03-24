Inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center dies after being found - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center dies after being found unresponsive in cell

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention center has died after being found unresponsive Thursday night, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office. 

The release states 25-year-old Christopher Martin Bennett was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:15 Thursday night. Medical personnel at J. Reuben Long performed CPR and called EMS.

Bennett was transported to Conway Medical Center’s Critical Care unit where he was pronounced dead around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Horry County Coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy for 7:00 Sunday morning.

SLED is investigating this incident, in accordance with Detention Center protocol.

“A preliminary investigation has indicated that no foul play has been detected,” the release states.

Bennett was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday after being arrested by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.

