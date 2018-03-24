Victim identified after deadly shooting in Longs Sunday morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victim identified after deadly shooting in Longs Sunday morning

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police.

Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 34-year-old Larry T. Wilson, from Longs. An autopsy will be performed Sunday to determine the cause of death. 

There is currently no suspect information available. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.

