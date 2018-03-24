One dead after early morning shooting in Longs

A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
In today’s world, it’s hard to watch television, use your phone, or even walk outside without seeing all the negative that goes on in the world. The hardest part is turning those negatives into positives – life lessons even. A country music artist – that you may recognize from NBC’s The Voice – is using his platform to encourage kids to do just that.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an employee of a boardwalk restaurant said someone broke into the eatery this week just to cook food.More >>
Myrtle Beach’s downtown Superblock was nominated by Governor Henry McMaster as a federal “Opportunity Zone.” Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment.More >>
About 40 middle and high schools girls from Horry County Schools were busy Friday packing and making signs and posters to make their voices heard in Washington D.C.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
