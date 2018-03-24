One dead after early morning shooting in Longs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

One dead after early morning shooting in Longs

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: HCPD Twitter) (Source: HCPD Twitter)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police.

Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.

There is currently no suspect information available. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    One dead after early morning shooting in Longs

    One dead after early morning shooting in Longs

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-24 15:51:06 GMT
    (Source: HCPD Twitter)(Source: HCPD Twitter)

    A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene. 

    More >>

    A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene. 

    More >>

  • Former 'The Voice' finalist Jared Blake spreads message of positivity, sober living to today's youth

    Former 'The Voice' finalist Jared Blake spreads message of positivity, sober living to today's youth

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:37:57 GMT
    (Source: Holly DeLoache)(Source: Holly DeLoache)

    In today’s world, it’s hard to watch television, use your phone, or even walk outside without seeing all the negative that goes on in the world. The hardest part is turning those negatives into positives – life lessons even. A country music artist – that you may recognize from NBC’s The Voice – is using his platform to encourage kids to do just that.

    More >>

    In today’s world, it’s hard to watch television, use your phone, or even walk outside without seeing all the negative that goes on in the world. The hardest part is turning those negatives into positives – life lessons even. A country music artist – that you may recognize from NBC’s The Voice – is using his platform to encourage kids to do just that.

    More >>

  • Police: Man breaks into boardwalk restaurant, cooks food, leaves

    Police: Man breaks into boardwalk restaurant, cooks food, leaves

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:21:19 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an employee of a boardwalk restaurant said someone broke into the eatery this week just to cook food.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an employee of a boardwalk restaurant said someone broke into the eatery this week just to cook food.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly