One dead after early morning shooting in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Longs after a shooting on Radius Road Saturday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police.

Officers responded to Radius Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located one male who was pronounced dead on scene.

There is currently no suspect information available. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.

