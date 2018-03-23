Police: Man breaks into boardwalk restaurant, cooks food, leaves

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an employee of a boardwalk restaurant said someone broke into the eatery this week just to cook food.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to Abraham’s Gyros Wednesday morning after the employee discovered the business had been broken into.

The employee told police he closed the restaurant around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Cameras caught the suspect entering at approximately 11:12 p.m.

“The suspect forced the front service window (open) and climbed through that window to gain entry,” the report stated. “The suspect then cooked food and ate it.”

According to the report, the suspect was in the restaurant less than 30 minutes. Nothing of value was taken.

