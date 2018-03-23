Horry students among those participating in March for Our Lives in DC

Horry County students will be attending Saturday's March for Our Lives event in D.C. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - About 40 middle and high schools girls from Horry County Schools were busy Friday packing and making signs and posters to make their voices heard in Washington D.C.

The national March for Our Lives rally starts Saturday. Many of the students attending are concerned about school safety and they want the opportunity to bring about change.

Organizers said attending the rally sets them up to be strong leaders in their communities.

“We really want them to learn how to express themselves because this is an issue that directly affects them - being safe in school, not being afraid to go to school - and so we wanted to create that atmosphere for them,” said Amanda Butler, who is attending the rally with the area students.

Butler said various community members and leaders came together to sponsor the trip for the students. They were set to leave for D.C. around 11 p.m., Friday.

