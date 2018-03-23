Testing to start Monday after tuberculosis case confirmed at Carolina Forest High School

Myrtle Beach’s downtown Superblock was nominated by Governor Henry McMaster as a federal “Opportunity Zone.” Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment.More >>
About 40 middle and high schools girls from Horry County Schools were busy Friday packing and making signs and posters to make their voices heard in Washington D.C.More >>
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is working closely with administrators at Carolina Forest High School to ensure anyone at risk of tuberculosis is tested.More >>
Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties are just some that could start to see a decrease in their unemployment rates once the Dillon Inland Port is complete, according to Rep. Tom Rice.More >>
Council members and emergency management staff talked about the option during day two of the county council’s budget retreat on Friday. The center would be for both emergency operations and E-911 communications.More >>
According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
