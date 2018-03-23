Emergency operations center could come to Horry County

Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties are just some that could start to see a decrease in their unemployment rates once the Dillon Inland Port is complete, according to Rep. Tom Rice.More >>
Council members and emergency management staff talked about the option during day two of the county council’s budget retreat on Friday. The center would be for both emergency operations and E-911 communications.More >>
In today’s world, it’s hard to watch television, use your phone, or even walk outside without seeing all the negative that goes on in the world. The hardest part is turning those negatives into positives – life lessons even. A country music artist – that you may recognize from NBC’s The Voice – is using his platform to encourage kids to do just that.More >>
Two people have been arrested and charged with the death of a Maxton man whose body was found in December in the woods off Alma Road.More >>
A Grand Strand restaurant has the best waffles in South Carolina, according to a list compiled by the Food Network.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
School staff in South Carolina are sounding off, some emotionally, fearing the future of children’s education and their own careers.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
