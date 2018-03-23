Two suspects, one 16 years old, charged in Robeson County man’s December murder

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested and charged with the death of a Maxton man whose body was found in December in the woods off Alma Road.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Tony Cornelious Locklear Jr., of Pembroke, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Earlier this month, Tony Cornelius Locklear Sr., 43, was arrested in Alabama, the release stated. He was also wanted for an unrelated murder in Maine.

Locklear Sr., was recently extradited to Maine to stand trial.

The two are accused of murdering Braxton Chavis Jr., whose body was found on Dec. 4, 2017.

Deputies found the body after the RCSO received a call from the victim’s son, who told the 911 dispatcher he believed his father had been kidnapped, the release stated.

