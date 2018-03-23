Food Network picks Myrtle Beach restaurant’s waffles as South Carolina’s best

Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery has the best waffles in South Carolina, according to the Food Network. (Source: Chef Jamie Saunders/Coastal Life Photography)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant has the best waffles in South Carolina, according to a list compiled by the Food Network.

That honor goes to Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery in Myrtle Beach.

Members of the Food Network stated they were especially impressed with the restaurant's red velvet waffles.

Chef Jamie Saunders, who opened Johnny D's back in 2014, said she gives her waffles a cake-like consistency by combining classic waffle mix with elements of her chocolate and white cakes to form a rich batter that is made even sweeter with cream cheese icing.

The restaurant also offers such waffle concoctions as the cinnaroll, pecan, funfetti and banana split.

