Myrtle Beach council to discuss Tourism Development Fee renewal Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach will not make the renewal of its Tourism Development Fee an issue that voters will be able to vote on directly, and will hold a first reading on the ordinance during the city council meeting Tuesday.

State law requires that the 1-percent sales tax be approved through a vote from the council or by a public referendum.

Although the 10-year period for the TDF established in 2009 doesn’t expire until next year, the city council will hold a first reading on a renewal of the ordinance beyond 2019 on Tuesday.

After the first year, 80 percent of the TDF must be used for out-of-market advertising, and the remaining 20 percent must be spent for residential property tax relief. Any amount left can be used for tourism-related capital projects.

In 2017, over $22 million was used by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce for out-of-market advertising, $3.9 million was used for residential property tax relief, and $1.8 million was used for tourism-related capital projects.

North Myrtle Beach's voters were given the chance to vote on the TDF last month, and they overwhelmingly blocked it from their city.

If the Myrtle Beach TDF on Tuesday's agenda passes its first reading, the public will have a chance to share their thoughts during the second reading.

