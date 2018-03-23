Three teens charged with making threats against Hartsville Middle School

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly making threats against Hartsville Middle School in a video posted to Snapchat, according to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair.

Blair said the three teens were charged Friday morning with disturbing schools and unlawful communication. They were booked and then released into the custody of their parents.

According to Blair, the video was posted Thursday and showed the juveniles waving what appeared to be a rifle around while also making threats.

Blair said the weapon was actually a BB gun.

He added the teens will also face disciplinary action from the school in addition to the criminal charges.

