Conway man charged after investigators allegedly find files of child porn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing multiple files of child pornography.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Laine Ormond Crawford Clark Jr., 27, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Clark was booked Friday at approximately 8:53 a.m. Bail has not been set.

The charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, the release stated.

