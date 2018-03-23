Myrtle Beach metro area again the second fastest-growing in the U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For the second year in a row, Myrtle Beach was the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States between 2016 and 2017, according to newly-released U.S. Census data.

The population in the Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway Metropolitan area went from 447,793 in 2016 to 464,165 in 2017, an increase of 3.7 percent, the data states. Myrtle Beach grew 3.9 percent during the previous period, from July 2015 to July 2016.

Explore more data from the latest Census release here.

Myrtle Beach was second only to St. George, Utah, which increased 4 percent to 165,662 population in 2017.

