Investigation into stolen gun leads police to Georgetown High School; two teens charged

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – An investigation into a stolen handgun led to the arrest of a 17-year-old girl and the recovery of the gun’s ammunition from a Georgetown High School student’s vehicle.

According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, 17-year-old Christian Strickland was arrested and charged with a minor in possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property.

Online records for the Georgetown County Detention Center state Strickland was booked at 1:49 p.m. Friday. Bail has not been set.

As a result of the investigation, officers went to Georgetown High School. With the assistance of school staff, police were able to find the gun’s magazine and ammunition in a 16-year-old student’s vehicle, the release stated.

The 16-year-old male was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon. The latter charge stemmed from a box cutter also being found in the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said the gun itself was recovered in the city, and not at Georgetown High.

