Florence Co. Sheriff's Office investigating harassment at West Florence High

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating harassment at West Florence High School, according to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office.

Four employees at the school have either resigned or been placed on administrative leave since the start of the school year.

This is all the information available at this time. WMBF News is working to learn more.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.