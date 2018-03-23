Florence Co. Sheriff's Office investigating harassment at West F - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Co. Sheriff's Office investigating harassment at West Florence High

Source: Florence School District One Source: Florence School District One

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating harassment at West Florence High School, according to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office.

Four employees at the school have either resigned or been placed on administrative leave since the start of the school year.

This is all the information available at this time. WMBF News is working to learn more.

