Florence Co. Sheriff's Office investigating harassment at West Florence High

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating harassment at West Florence High School, according to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office.More >>
Myrtle Beach’s downtown Superblock was nominated by Governor Henry McMaster as a federal “Opportunity Zone.” Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment.More >>
Jimmie Allen is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips, Tim Montana and the Davisson Brothers are also scheduled to perform.More >>
A new screening policy is taking a closer look at who's entering the J. Reuben Detention Center in Horry County. Authorities are teaming up with the federal government to detect individuals born out of the states that are in jail to flag them for possible deportation.More >>
Entries are now being accepted for the Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26, according to an online post from the City of Myrtle Beach. The parade is part of a month-long celebration celebrating Myrtle Beach’s military community.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The funeral of Saints owner Tom Benson will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral Friday afternoon.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Mount Pleasant emergency crews are currently on scene of a three-vehicle wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers and a passenger car.More >>
