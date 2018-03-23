Superblock among six areas in Horry Co. nominated as 'Opportunit - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Superblock among six areas in Horry Co. nominated as 'Opportunity Zones'

By Nick Doria, Producer
Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment (Source: WMBF News) Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s downtown Superblock is among six areas in Horry County nominated as federal “Opportunity Zones.”

The six areas nominated include Aynor’s Cool Spring Business Park, the Loris Industrial Park, two in downtown Myrtle Beach from Withers Swash to 21st Avenue North, which includes the Superblock, and two in Conway to include the Racepath area and Main Street to Culture Road.

Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment.

“It’s designed to encourage private investment in areas which are struggling. It's either a low income or is just not doing well economically, and it gives those private investors a break after a certain period of time on their capital gains taxes - so they make an investment in the area and down the road, they don’t have to pay the capital gains taxes. So it’s a better deal for them, plus it’s a good deal for the local community because you get more private investment,” city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

Information provided by the city shows the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation spent roughly $2.96 million to purchase the Superblock property last year.

