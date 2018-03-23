WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to announce submission of 'Opportunity - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to announce submission of 'Opportunity Zones' in SC

Gov. Henry McMaster (Source:governor.sc.gov) Gov. Henry McMaster (Source:governor.sc.gov)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday to discuss the submission of 135 “Opportunity Zones” throughout the state to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the news conference live.

"These designated Opportunity Zones were made possible by South Carolina's United States Senator Tim Scott," said Gov. McMaster. "By incentivizing private investment and economic prosperity in low income communities across the county, Senator Scott's proposal may result in the most transformative free market solution in generations. These communities reflect a collaborative effort with municipal and county economic development officials and were carefully analyzed for connection to markets, population centers in need of opportunity, and potential for future investment."

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Opportunity Zones are a new community development program established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to encourage long-term investments in low-income urban and rural communities nationwide. They provide tax incentive for investors to re-invest their unrealized capital gains into Opportunity Funds which are dedicated into investing in these zones.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Superblock among six areas in Horry Co. nominated as 'Opportunity Zones'

    Superblock among six areas in Horry Co. nominated as 'Opportunity Zones'

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:48:54 GMT
    Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment (Source: WMBF News)Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment (Source: WMBF News)

    Myrtle Beach’s downtown Superblock was nominated by Governor Henry McMaster as a federal “Opportunity Zone.” Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach’s downtown Superblock was nominated by Governor Henry McMaster as a federal “Opportunity Zone.” Part of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones are designed to help low income areas increase wages and promote business investment.

    More >>

  • Jimmie Allen scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

    Jimmie Allen scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:02:23 GMT
    Source: CCMF Twitter pageSource: CCMF Twitter page
    Source: CCMF Twitter pageSource: CCMF Twitter page

    Jimmie Allen is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips, Tim Montana and the Davisson Brothers are also scheduled to perform.

    More >>

    Jimmie Allen is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips, Tim Montana and the Davisson Brothers are also scheduled to perform.

    More >>

  • A new screening policy at Horry County jail is centered around public safety

    A new screening policy at Horry County jail is centered around public safety

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:41:03 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    A new screening policy is taking a closer look at who's entering the J. Reuben Detention Center in Horry County. Authorities are teaming up with the federal government to detect individuals born out of the states that are in jail to flag them for possible deportation.

    More >>

    A new screening policy is taking a closer look at who's entering the J. Reuben Detention Center in Horry County. Authorities are teaming up with the federal government to detect individuals born out of the states that are in jail to flag them for possible deportation.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:00:19 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

  • 76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:11:51 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly