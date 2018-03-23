Entries now being accepted for Military Appreciation Days Parade

Entries are now being accepted for the Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26 (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Entries are now being accepted for the Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26, according to an online post from the City of Myrtle Beach. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and follows Farrow Parkway.

The parade is part of a month-long celebration honoring Myrtle Beach’s military community.

