Entries now being accepted for Military Appreciation Days Parade

Entries are now being accepted for the Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Entries are now being accepted for the Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26, according to an online post from the City of Myrtle Beach. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and follows Farrow Parkway.

The parade is part of a month-long celebration honoring Myrtle Beach’s military community. 

