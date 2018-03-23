A new screening policy at Horry County jail is centered around public safety

Jimmie Allen is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips, Tim Montana and the Davisson Brothers are also scheduled to perform.More >>
Jimmie Allen is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips, Tim Montana and the Davisson Brothers are also scheduled to perform.More >>
A new screening policy is taking a closer look at who's entering the J. Reuben Detention Center in Horry County. Authorities are teaming up with the federal government to detect individuals born out of the states that are in jail to flag them for possible deportation.More >>
A new screening policy is taking a closer look at who's entering the J. Reuben Detention Center in Horry County. Authorities are teaming up with the federal government to detect individuals born out of the states that are in jail to flag them for possible deportation.More >>
Entries are now being accepted for the Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26, according to an online post from the City of Myrtle Beach. The parade is part of a month-long celebration celebrating Myrtle Beach’s military community.More >>
Entries are now being accepted for the Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26, according to an online post from the City of Myrtle Beach. The parade is part of a month-long celebration celebrating Myrtle Beach’s military community.More >>
A man wanted for aggravated assault was arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. According to police, Zachary Barry Thomas, 21, was located at an airbrush stand at Broadway at the Beach.More >>
A man wanted for aggravated assault was arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. According to police, Zachary Barry Thomas, 21, was located at an airbrush stand at Broadway at the Beach.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
The 17-year-old Minnesota girl thought the car was in reverse when she accelerated.More >>
The 17-year-old Minnesota girl thought the car was in reverse when she accelerated.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>