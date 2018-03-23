Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested at Broadway at the Beach

A man wanted for aggravated assault was arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. According to police, Zachary Barry Thomas, 21, was located at an airbrush stand at Broadway at the Beach.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.
The Marion City Council voted to offer a severance package to its police chief, who was placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this month due to a pending investigation.
The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.
During day one of a two-day budget retreat, Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus presented a plan that would increase salaries for Horry County Fire Rescue.
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.
