Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested at Broadway at the Be - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested at Broadway at the Beach

Zachary Barry Thomas (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail) Zachary Barry Thomas (Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for aggravated assault was arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to police, Zachary Barry Thomas, 21, was located in an airbrush stand at Broadway at the Beach.

Thomas was arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail where he was served with a fugitive from justice warrant.

The charge carries more than a year in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:03:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:47:30 GMT
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:29:02 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • 76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:11:51 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly