Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for aggravated assault was arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to police, Zachary Barry Thomas, 21, was located in an airbrush stand at Broadway at the Beach.

Thomas was arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail where he was served with a fugitive from justice warrant.

The charge carries more than a year in prison, if convicted.

