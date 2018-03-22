One taken to the hospital after fire breaks out in Darlington apartment

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire broke out in a Darlington apartment Thursday evening.

Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh said crews were sent to Autumn Run Apartments shortly after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from an upstairs apartment.

According to Cavanaugh, the fire was under control within 15 minutes. He added the apartment’s owner went to the hospital to be checked for possible smoke inhalation.

Cavanaugh said the fire was contained to one apartment, but the residents of four units were displaced for the night because of water damage.

