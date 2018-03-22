Case of tuberculosis confirmed at Carolina Forest High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of tuberculosis at Carolina Forest High School.

According to information on its website, which was posted Thursday, DHEC is working with school administrators to determine who at the school may have been exposed and need TB testing.

“DHEC has communicated this information to parents and staff and will continue to keep the school community updated on the next steps,” information on DHEC’s website stated. “DHEC is evaluating the school layout and routine activities of the case to determine the level of risk for classrooms, lunchrooms and other areas where the students and staff congregate.”

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease found primarily in the lungs. It is spread from person to person by sharing the air space in a confined area for a prolonged period of time.

