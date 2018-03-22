Council votes to offer severance package to Marion police chief

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion City Council voted to offer a severance package to its police chief, who was placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this month due to a pending investigation.

During the special meeting Thursday evening, the council voted 4 to 2 to offer the package to Chief Dewayne Tennie. The details of that severance package were not available.

An earlier version of this story stated the vote was to fire Tennie. Attorney Brad Richardson, who represents the chief, said the vote was not to terminate his employment, but to instead offer the severance package.

Tennie remains on paid administrative leave, according to Richardson.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.