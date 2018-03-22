Attorneys to negotiate severance package for Marion police chief

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The Marion City Council voted to allow the city attorney to begin negotiating a severance package for its police chief, who was placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this month due to a pending investigation.

During the special meeting Thursday evening, the council voted 4 to 2 to give the city's attorney permission to start negotiating a severance package with Brad Richardson, the attorney for Chief Dewayne Tennie.

Assuming Tennie accepts it, that would constitute his resignation. There's no timeline for how long it might take for the two attorneys to reach an agreement.

One of the two council members who voted against the measure said he didn't think it was in the best interest of the taxpayers of Marion.

There is still no word on why Tennie was placed on administrative leave in the first place.

An earlier version of this story stated the vote was to fire Tennie. Richardson said the vote was not to terminate his employment, but to instead offer the severance package.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.