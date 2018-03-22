Horry council considers raise for fire department during budget retreat

Horry County Council is considering a pay raise for the county fire department. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - During day one of a two-day budget retreat, Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus presented a plan that would increase salaries for Horry County Fire Rescue.

Additionally, members of HCFR presented a plan they say will help with overtime issues and response times.

Still, not everyone is impressed with these new plans.

