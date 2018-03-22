Horry council considers raise for fire department during budget retreat

The Marion City Council voted to offer a severance package to its police chief, who was placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this month due to a pending investigation.More >>
The Marion City Council voted to offer a severance package to its police chief, who was placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this month due to a pending investigation.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
During day one of a two-day budget retreat, Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus presented a plan that would increase salaries for Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
During day one of a two-day budget retreat, Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus presented a plan that would increase salaries for Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.More >>
The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.More >>
A 58-year-old man was shot on Old Pee Dee Road in Galivants Ferry Thursday morning, Horry County Police confirmed. The man was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
A 58-year-old man was shot on Old Pee Dee Road in Galivants Ferry Thursday morning, Horry County Police confirmed. The man was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.More >>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>