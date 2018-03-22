Police: Man dragged by vehicle on U.S. 17 after Craigslist sale goes bad

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man trying to sell an iPhone to a buyer who answered a Craigslist ad instead found himself dragged by a vehicle on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night.

According to an incident report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the victim placed the ad for an Apple iPhone 7, valued at about $300, on Craigslist. He made arrangements to meet a buyer in the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 1200 block of U.S. 17 South.

As the sale was taking place, the potential buyer reportedly took the phone to look at it, and then got into the passenger seat of a black Ford Crown Victoria without paying.

The driver began to leave, and the victim leaned in through the passenger window of the Crown Victoria to try and retrieve the phone, the report stated. He was then reportedly dragged alongside the vehicle on U.S. 17 for about one-quarter to a half of a mile before letting go in the 700 block of U.S. 17 South.

According to the report, the victim suffered “severe abrasions and swelling to both lower extremities.”

A witness, who followed the vehicle as it was dragging the man up the road, told police the driver of the Crown Victoria was swerving side to side to try and get the victim off, and even tried to knock him into lamp poles.

Surveillance footage from Taco Bell corroborated the victim’s account of what happened, according to the report. He told officers he did want to press charges.

