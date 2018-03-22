SCHP: 15-year-old boy struck by truck near Conway

The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.More >>
The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.More >>
A 58-year-old man was shot on Old Pee Dee Road in Galivants Ferry Thursday morning, Horry County Police confirmed. The man was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
A 58-year-old man was shot on Old Pee Dee Road in Galivants Ferry Thursday morning, Horry County Police confirmed. The man was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
A man trying to sell an iPhone to a buyer who answered a Craigslist ad instead found himself dragged by a vehicle on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night.More >>
A man trying to sell an iPhone to a buyer who answered a Craigslist ad instead found himself dragged by a vehicle on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A 15-year-old boy was injured Thursday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A 15-year-old boy was injured Thursday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
See an aerial view of the hail damage in the Carol Acres neighborhood in Cullman after Monday's storms.More >>
See an aerial view of the hail damage in the Carol Acres neighborhood in Cullman after Monday's storms.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
A group of Vicksburg boys made a prehistoric discovery during their spring break. Twelve-year-old Caid Sellers, his brother 10-year-old Shawn Sellers and their 10-year-old cousin Michael Mahalitc found a Mastodon jaw bone not far from their home. Mastodon’s are a type of pre-historic elephant.More >>
A group of Vicksburg boys made a prehistoric discovery during their spring break. Twelve-year-old Caid Sellers, his brother 10-year-old Shawn Sellers and their 10-year-old cousin Michael Mahalitc found a Mastodon jaw bone not far from their home. Mastodon’s are a type of pre-historic elephant.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>