SCHP: 15-year-old boy struck by truck near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old boy was injured Thursday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Collins said the collision happened around 7:25 a.m., while the teen was crossing the street near Williamson Lake Circle and S.C. 905.

He added the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no update on the boy’s condition Thursday afternoon.

Collins said no charges are expected to be filed, as the pedestrian was crossing the road improperly.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.