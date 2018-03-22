Man injured by machinery near Lumberton

A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.More >>
The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.More >>
A police traffic stop and vehicle chase ended with an overturned vehicle at Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road Thursday. Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle.More >>
A police traffic stop and vehicle chase ended with an overturned vehicle at Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road Thursday. Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle.More >>
A new paintball and airsoft facility will make its way to the Myrtle Beach area this year after Horry County Council Members gave the final approval for a rezoning request earlier this week. Black Ops Paintball is a North Carolina-based business expanding its facilities to the Socastee area. The company opened a pro-shop with paintball and airsoft accessories and equipment in Socastee off Highway 707 and across from Socastee High School in March 2017.More >>
A new paintball and airsoft facility will make its way to the Myrtle Beach area this year after Horry County Council Members gave the final approval for a rezoning request earlier this week. Black Ops Paintball is a North Carolina-based business expanding its facilities to the Socastee area. The company opened a pro-shop with paintball and airsoft accessories and equipment in Socastee off Highway 707 and across from Socastee High School in March 2017.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.More >>
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.More >>