Man injured by machinery near Lumberton

"Thanks to Robeson EMS, Britts Fire Department and Air Link 2 for their invaluable assistance this morning," Lumberton Rescue and EMS stated on their Facebook post. (Source: Lumberton Rescue and EMS) "Thanks to Robeson EMS, Britts Fire Department and Air Link 2 for their invaluable assistance this morning," Lumberton Rescue and EMS stated on their Facebook post. (Source: Lumberton Rescue and EMS)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man was injured by a piece of machinery while he was attempting to work on it Thursday morning, according to Lumberton Rescue and EMS.

The accident happened at about 9:47 a.m. on Hestertown Road south of Lumberton, according to Lumberton Rescue and EMS Commander Robert Ivey.

The man was injured by a large track hoe, and was airlifted to a trauma center, Ivey said.

