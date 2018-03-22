Traffic stop, police chase ends with overturned vehicle near Hwy - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Traffic stop, police chase ends with overturned vehicle near Hwy. 544 and Dick Pond Rd.

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle. (Source: HCPD) Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A police traffic stop and vehicle chase ended with an overturned vehicle at Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road Thursday.

Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle. There were no reported injuries and the suspect is in custody.

Police are working to clear the scene as of 12:14 p.m. Thursday.

