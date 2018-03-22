Traffic stop, police chase ends with overturned vehicle near Hwy. 544 and Dick Pond Rd.

Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A police traffic stop and vehicle chase ended with an overturned vehicle at Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road Thursday.

Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle. There were no reported injuries and the suspect is in custody.

Police are working to clear the scene as of 12:14 p.m. Thursday.

