Rebar falls 15 stories from crane, injures 2 people in Myrtle Beach, official says

An ambulance transports victims from the scene of the accident. (Source: Michael Walter)

Rebar fell 15 stories from this crane near 16th Ave. North and Ocean Blvd., injuring two construction workers. (Source: Michael Walter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two construction workers in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday near 16th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Both people were transported to a nearby hospital.

