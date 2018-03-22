13-acre paintball and airsoft facility gets final approval from Horry Co. Council

The Hartsville man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired in 2017 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful neglect of a child Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years in prison.More >>
A police traffic stop and vehicle chase ended with an overturned vehicle at Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road Thursday. Horry County Police said an attempt to make a routine traffic stop resulted in a short chase, that ended with an overturned vehicle.More >>
A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A new paintball and airsoft facility will make its way to the Myrtle Beach area this year after Horry County Council Members gave the final approval for a rezoning request earlier this week. Black Ops Paintball is a North Carolina-based business expanding its facilities to the Socastee area. The company opened a pro-shop with paintball and airsoft accessories and equipment in Socastee off Highway 707 and across from Socastee High School in March 2017.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
The House Thursday didn't consider House Bill 1083, killing it for 2018's session.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us locations were expected to begin on Thursday, but the liquidation is now on hold.More >>
A former student said he was a victim of bullying so severe that he tried to take his own life.More >>
