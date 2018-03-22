WATCH LIVE: Man who allegedly shot, killed 5-year-old appears in court

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Rodney Pittman Jr., the man who allegedly shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while handling a loaded gun while impaired, is appearing in court Thursday for a hearing.

Public records indicate Pittman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, for which bond was set at $15,000. He has also been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon, for which bond was set at $10,000.

