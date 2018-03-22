WATCH LIVE: Man who allegedly shot, killed 5-year-old appears in court

A piece of rebar fell off a crane, dropped 15 stories, and injured two people in Myrtle Beach, confirmed Lt. Jon Evans, an official with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
All northbound lanes of Kings Highway are closed at 31st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach due to a motor vehicle accident, according to police.More >>
A man was arrested after defecating at a church and Veterans Affairs Office in Bennettsville, according to police. Bobbie Lee Purvis was arrested Wednesday on three counts of indecent exposure and one count of littering.More >>
A 58-year-old man was shot on Old Pee Dee Road in Galivants Ferry Thursday morning, Horry County Police confirmed. The man was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.More >>
Horry County Police say an 18-year-old who had been missing from the Loris area since Monday night was located and has been returned home.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
A Carolina Forest student defeated the odds by getting into his dream school. This week, Dylan Blanton learned he’d been accepted in Coastal Carolina University.More >>
A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.More >>
