Kings Hwy. closed at 31st Ave. North due to vehicle accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All northbound lanes of Kings Highway are closed at 31st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach due to a motor vehicle accident, according to police.

Police say Ocean Boulevard or Oak Street can be used to avoid the area.

