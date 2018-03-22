Man arrested after defecating at church, VA office in Bennettsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested after defecating at a church and Veterans Affairs Office in Bennettsville, according to police.

Bobbie Lee Purvis was arrested Wednesday on three counts of indecent exposure and one count of littering.

Police said that between March 13 and March 21, Purvis defecated on the church grounds of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church and the Veterans Affairs office, “in areas which would be in the public’s sight.”

Purvis is charged with littering for the numerous bags of trash he left at the VA office, police said.

