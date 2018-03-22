Man shot in Galivants Ferry Thursday morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 58-year-old man was shot on Old Pee Dee Road in Galivants Ferry Thursday morning, Horry County Police confirmed.

The man was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.

The incident was first reported at about 3 a.m., according to online information from Horry County Police.

Dotson said there is no information on a suspect at this time.

