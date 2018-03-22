Man arrested for shooting in Lumberton that left man with life-threatening injuries

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged for the shooting of a man last week who was found in his vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Jacob Hill has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of shooting into occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into occupied property. His bond was set at $2 million secured.

Hill was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 3000 block of Kings Cross Road. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car fired in the area of 21st Avenue and Walnut Street in Lumberton on the afternoon of Friday, March 16; he was flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.

