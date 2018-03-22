FIRST ALERT: Weekend forecast takes a turn for the worse

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A renewed round of unseasonably cold weather returns this weekend along with increasing rain chances.

The persistent pattern of repeated cold shots this month will continue this weekend. At the same time, a storm system will deliver periods of rain.

Clouds will thicken during the day Saturday with a few light showers arriving Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday will be the mildest day of the weekend with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to near 60.

More significant rain will arrive Saturday night with periods of steady light to moderate rain likely at times. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 40s.

Sunday is shaping up to be a very winter-like day. Areas of rain in the morning will keep temperatures chilly - only briefly climbing into the lower 50s. A more significant surge of cold air will move in during the day Sunday. As a result, Sunday's high temperatures will occur early in the day with temperatures likely falling through the 40s from midday through the afternoon. Morning rain will give way to cloudy skies and lingering areas of drizzle through the afternoon along with a cold northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday night and Sunday may also bring this months 3rd round of wet, spring snow to northern and central parts of North Carolina.

Temperatures will finally start to warm to more typical March levels by the middle of next week with afternoon temperatures hitting 70° by Wednesday.

