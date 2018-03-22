County: International Drive will not open until June

International Drive will not be open until at least June, Horry County officials said Wednesday. The 5.6-mile road project, which is more than 10 years in the making, was scheduled to be completed by the end of March. TMore >>
Some people who live in the Lakeside Crossing neighborhood of Horry County are not happy over the possibility of a funeral home and crematory being built near the subdivision.More >>
Horry County is growing and that means the Horry County School District must keep up with that growth.More >>
State and local officials are working to figure out a plan after hundreds of lots thought to be in Horry County were actually determined to be in Georgetown County.More >>
A Florence man on the run for five years was arrested Wednesday morning in Georgia on federal drug and weapon charges.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
The woman says she was left to wait for two hours, despite her debilitating stomach pain.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
