FIRST ALERT: Sun returns today, chill remains

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Sunshine returns today, but unseasonably cool weather will linger into the weekend.

Today will see sunny skies and much less wind than what we saw on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb from the middle and upper 30s this morning into the middle 50s by the afternoon.

A clear and frosty night is on tap tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 30s across the Grand Strand and into the lower 30s across the Pee Dee. A few areas west of Interstate 95 could see temperatures dropping to the freezing mark.

Friday will see another round of sunshine giving way to a few more clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm a few degrees for afternoon readings in the upper 50s to near 60.

A round of cloudy skies, showers and even chillier weather arrives through the weekend. Saturday will skies turning overcast by midday with a few light showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

A surge of cold air will arrive on northeast winds on Sunday. Periods of rain early in the day will give way to cloudy skies through the afternoon. Early temperatures near 50 will end up falling into the 40s by the afternoon with a gusty northeast wind developing.