Restaurant Scorecard: Grease and grime, improperly stored food found at some spots

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you're looking for breakfast or barbecue, we've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Pop Pop's Pit BBQ is at 8724 Hwy. 707 in Myrtle Beach. The spot is advertised as a family-run barbecue restaurant with the freshest cuts of meat and recipes from scratch. State inspectors gave them 79 out of 100 points recently.

Inspectors took off points for employees who they said were not washing their hands when performing different tasks. They also said food was stacked and not fully covered in order to be protected from contamination.

Dirty knives were also stored on a magnetic knife strip, while inspectors said the sides of all equipment had excessive grease build-up.

China King Restaurant advertises authentic and fresh Chinese cuisine at affordable prices. They're at 1011 U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach. Recently, the restaurant scored an 80.

They lost points for foods being stored at improper temperatures. Inspectors also said some foods were not properly marked with a use-by date that doesn't exceed seven days.

Inspectors also said bagged onions were improperly stored on the floor and uncovered cooked chicken was stored on drainboards with dirty dishes.

Dino's House of Pancakes, at 2120 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, is advertised as a classic, down-to-earth mainstay serving American breakfast and lunch favorites. They scored an 88 during a recent inspection.

Inspectors said some food was stored at improper temperatures and a portion of the floor had a build-up of grease and grime under shelving and equipment.

Whether you're looking for an oven-brick pizza or a specialty pasta, Crave Italian Oven and Bar at 5900 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach scored a 90.

Inspectors noted a portion of the ice machine had some debris build-up. Points were also deducted for some food being stored at improper temperatures.

Each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

For a closer look at this week's Restaurant Scorecard reports and follow-up inspections, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.