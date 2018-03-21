Neighbors outraged at possibility of funeral home and crematory coming to their area

Some people who live in Lakeside Crossing aren't happy about a possible funeral home and crematory coming to their area. (Source: WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some people who live in the Lakeside Crossing neighborhood of Horry County are not happy over the possibility of a funeral home and crematory being built near the subdivision.

On Tuesday night, Horry County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone a bit of land in front of the neighborhood to allow the funeral home to be built there.

Neighbors say almost 150 people have signed a petition to get county leaders to oppose this rezoning.

They have a number of issues with the proposed funeral home and crematory. According to residents, it will cause traffic issues, cause a smell and decrease property values.

Another reason residents don’t want it is because Lakeside Crossing is a 55+ community, and they don’t want to be reminded of death whenever they drive by their neighborhood.

“We’re in our last phase of our life and we’re trying to enjoy it, and we don’t want to be reminded about death every time we go out,” Lakeside Crossing resident Gina Hibben said.

The owner of the funeral home and crematory said he didn’t choose the plot of land because it’s near a 55+ community.

He also noted a similar debacle arose when he had a funeral home and crematory built in Garden City, but said neighbors quickly adjusted and told him they didn’t even notice it.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus responded to the issue after Tuesday’s council meeting.

“There’s a funeral home close to my home where I live,” Lazarus said. “I go by it every day on my way home. We’ll have to look into that one a little bit more and see what the issues could be there.”

The second reading and public hearing of the ordinance will take place at the April 3 county council meeting. If it makes it to a third reading, that will take place April 17.

Neighbors in Lakeside Crossing say they plan on having a lot of people from the community show up to the public hearing April 3.

