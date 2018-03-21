'I never give up:' SC student defies odds, gets accepted into dream school

A renewed round of unseasonably cold weather returns this weekend along with increasing rain chances. The persistent pattern of repeated cold shots this month will continue this weekend. At the same time, a storm system will deliver periods of rain.More >>
A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged for the shooting of a man last week who was found in his vehicle with life-threatening injuries. Jacob Hill has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of shooting into occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into occupied property.More >>
International Drive will not be open until at least June, Horry County officials said Wednesday. The 5.6-mile road project, which is more than 10 years in the making, was scheduled to be completed by the end of March. TMore >>
Some people who live in the Lakeside Crossing neighborhood of Horry County are not happy over the possibility of a funeral home and crematory being built near the subdivision.More >>
Horry County is growing and that means the Horry County School District must keep up with that growth.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
The woman says she was left to wait for two hours, despite her debilitating stomach pain.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
