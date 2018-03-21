'I never give up:' SC student defies odds, gets accepted into dream school

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The quotes on the wall set the tone as one walks into Dylan Blanton’s home. They send a message to the young man that he's unstoppable despite every sign saying otherwise.

"Regardless of ability or disability, Dylan is my favorite person," said Dee Saddler, Blanton's caretaker.

Never able to walk because of a spinal cord injury he was born with, the Carolina Forest High School student's interests and enthusiasm are larger than the ones who've walked the earth.

"I do announce at Carolina Forest a little bit, and I'm also the team manager/announcer," Blanton said. "It's really a lot of fun out there."

He's been wanting to attend Coastal Carolina University to pursue his goal of becoming a sports broadcaster. This week, the acceptance letter came. The moment of truth was caught on camera and has now been viewed more than 11,000 times.

Surrounded by friends and family, it's a promise kept, one he made with his mother, Rozanne, years ago.

"He's made me promise, 'Don't make me stay in high school. I want to be a college student; that's where I want to be,’" Rozanne said. "I promised him that's what we're going to try. We're going to do our best, and that's all we can do."

With one goal checked off the box, Blanton’s next challenge remains the same as the first.

"I know with my disability, I can't do a lot, but whatever I can do, I try and I never give up," he said.

