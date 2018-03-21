'I never give up:' Carolina Forest student defies odds, gets accepted into his dream school - CCU

Some people who live in the Lakeside Crossing neighborhood of Horry County are not happy over the possibility of a funeral home and crematory being built near the subdivision.More >>
Horry County is growing and that means the Horry County School District must keep up with that growth.More >>
State and local officials are working to figure out a plan after hundreds of lots thought to be in Horry County were actually determined to be in Georgetown County.More >>
A Florence man on the run for five years was arrested Wednesday morning in Georgia on federal drug and weapon charges.More >>
The mayor of Myrtle Beach and the chairman of the Horry County Council are working together to potentially provide beach parking options to Horry County residents. Chairman Mark Lazarus spoke about the long-standing parking issue that the regular county council meeting Tuesday night.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
