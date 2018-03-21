Florence man arrested by U.S. Marshals after five years on the run

State and local officials are working to figure out a plan after hundreds of lots thought to be in Horry County were actually determined to be in Georgetown County.More >>
State and local officials are working to figure out a plan after hundreds of lots thought to be in Horry County were actually determined to be in Georgetown County.More >>
A Florence man on the run for five years was arrested Wednesday morning in Georgia on federal drug and weapon charges.More >>
A Florence man on the run for five years was arrested Wednesday morning in Georgia on federal drug and weapon charges.More >>
The mayor of Myrtle Beach and the chairman of the Horry County Council are working together to potentially provide beach parking options to Horry County residents. Chairman Mark Lazarus spoke about the long-standing parking issue that the regular county council meeting Tuesday night.More >>
The mayor of Myrtle Beach and the chairman of the Horry County Council are working together to potentially provide beach parking options to Horry County residents. Chairman Mark Lazarus spoke about the long-standing parking issue that the regular county council meeting Tuesday night.More >>
Federal prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery last August.More >>
Federal prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery last August.More >>
With bases loaded in the ninth inning, Lee Sponseller hit a walk-off grand slam to give #27 Coastal Carolina a 9-5 victory over #10 Clemson Tuesday night before a record crowd of 4,130 at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
With bases loaded in the ninth inning, Lee Sponseller hit a walk-off grand slam to give #27 Coastal Carolina a 9-5 victory over #10 Clemson Tuesday night before a record crowd of 4,130 at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>