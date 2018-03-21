Florence man arrested by U.S. Marshals after five years on the run

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man on the run for five years was arrested Wednesday morning in Georgia on federal drug and weapon charges.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, 27-year-old Darryl Wendell Graham was taken into custody in Duluth, Ga., for a 2013 federal indictment on charges of drug conspiracy and firearms possession.

Operation Intercept, the U.S. Marshals-led fugitive task force in South Carolina, began working at the request of the Florence division’s FBI office to find Graham in 2013.

New York Police Department detectives were investigating a shooting in NY last summer when they got information that their suspect, Brian Brown, went to Duluth to live with Graham, his brother, according to the release.

Graham and Brown were both arrested without incident at the Bridgewater Apartments in Duluth. During the arrest, two handguns and marijuana were seized by deputies from the Gwinnett County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.

Authorities took Graham to the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta to begin extradition proceedings back to South Carolina, according to the release. Brown was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center to await extradition back to New York.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.