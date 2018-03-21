Location of lots causes confusion for Horry, Georgetown officials, residents

State and local officials are working to figure out a plan after hundreds of lots thought to be in Horry County were actually determined to be in Georgetown County.More >>
A Florence man on the run for five years was arrested Wednesday morning in Georgia on federal drug and weapon charges.More >>
The mayor of Myrtle Beach and the chairman of the Horry County Council are working together to potentially provide beach parking options to Horry County residents. Chairman Mark Lazarus spoke about the long-standing parking issue that the regular county council meeting Tuesday night.More >>
Federal prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery last August.More >>
With bases loaded in the ninth inning, Lee Sponseller hit a walk-off grand slam to give #27 Coastal Carolina a 9-5 victory over #10 Clemson Tuesday night before a record crowd of 4,130 at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
